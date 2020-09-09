video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CMSgt Laura Hoover, Mrs. Jennifer Blaser-Kay and Maj Becca Gooch hosted a Coffee and Connection event to help connect women from around the wing. While this event was tailored with messages of empowerment and mentorship directed to women, a similar event, open to Airmen in Training assigned to the 97 TRS - The Eagle Squadron, was held the following day.