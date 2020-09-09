CMSgt Laura Hoover, Mrs. Jennifer Blaser-Kay and Maj Becca Gooch hosted a Coffee and Connection event to help connect women from around the wing. While this event was tailored with messages of empowerment and mentorship directed to women, a similar event, open to Airmen in Training assigned to the 97 TRS - The Eagle Squadron, was held the following day.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 10:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767632
|VIRIN:
|200909-F-WY226-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108001458
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
