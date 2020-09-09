Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coffee and Connection

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    CMSgt Laura Hoover, Mrs. Jennifer Blaser-Kay and Maj Becca Gooch hosted a Coffee and Connection event to help connect women from around the wing. While this event was tailored with messages of empowerment and mentorship directed to women, a similar event, open to Airmen in Training assigned to the 97 TRS - The Eagle Squadron, was held the following day.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 10:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coffee and Connection, by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

