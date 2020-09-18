Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22 Osprey B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chelsi Woodman 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    MV-22 Osprey displayed for the Naval Air Show Oceana, Virgina, happening o September 19, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chelsi Woodman)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767627
    VIRIN: 200918-M-ZE431-001
    Filename: DOD_107995424
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22 Osprey B-Roll, by LCpl Chelsi Woodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    USMC
    2ND MAW
    aircraft
    Virgina
    MV-22
    COMMSTRAT
    2020nasoairshow
    Naval Air Show

