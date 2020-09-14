Defenders Day at Fort McHenry

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Known as Baltimore's oldest holiday, Defenders' Day commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of Baltimore and the writing of our national anthem.

Join National Park Service Park Ranger Angel Garcia as he describes the defense of Fort McHenry and the inspiration behind the "Star-Spangled Banner."

Filmed onsite at Fort McHenry National Monument & Historic Shrine, Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) join members of the National Park Service in a flag-raising ceremony, paying tribute to those that have come before them.