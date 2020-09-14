Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders Day at Fort McHenry

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jared Morgan 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Known as Baltimore's oldest holiday, Defenders' Day commemorates the anniversary of the Battle of Baltimore and the writing of our national anthem.
    Join National Park Service Park Ranger Angel Garcia as he describes the defense of Fort McHenry and the inspiration behind the "Star-Spangled Banner."
    Filmed onsite at Fort McHenry National Monument & Historic Shrine, Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) join members of the National Park Service in a flag-raising ceremony, paying tribute to those that have come before them.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767624
    VIRIN: 200914-A-OM792-495
    Filename: DOD_107995385
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders Day at Fort McHenry, by SFC Jared Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NPS
    battle
    british
    fort mchenry
    revolutionary war
    national park service
    banner
    flag
    the old guard

