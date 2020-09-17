Maintainers assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing participated in a regularly scheduled ability to survive and operate (ATSO) rodeo.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 14:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767614
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-ID976-304
|Filename:
|DOD_107995300
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 19th AW maintainers tested during ATSO Rodeo, by SrA Kristine Gruwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT