MARFOREUR/AF Commander talks current mission

The commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary, visited Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, August 27, 2020. During the visit, Neary met with the carrier’s leadership and toured the HMS Queen Elizabeth to increase understanding of the U.S. Marine Corps’ future operations with the UK Carrier Strike Group. U.S. Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, along with approximately six F-35B aircraft, will support the ship’s inaugural deployment in 2021. VMFA-211 will work alongside the UK’s 617 squadron as Carrier Strike Group-21. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)
