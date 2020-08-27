Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MARFOREUR/AF Commander talks current mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    The commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary, visited Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, August 27, 2020. During the visit, Neary met with the carrier’s leadership and toured the HMS Queen Elizabeth to increase understanding of the U.S. Marine Corps’ future operations with the UK Carrier Strike Group. U.S. Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, along with approximately six F-35B aircraft, will support the ship’s inaugural deployment in 2021. VMFA-211 will work alongside the UK’s 617 squadron as Carrier Strike Group-21. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 08:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767593
    VIRIN: 200827-M-OL895-2001
    Filename: DOD_108001238
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFOREUR/AF Commander talks current mission, by SSgt Brytani Musick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S.
    interoperability
    England
    Portsmouth
    Royal Marines
    integration
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    alliance
    Commander
    partnership
    Marine Aircraft Wing
    Joint Strike Fighters
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa
    MARFOREUR/AF
    VMFA-211
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211
    HMS Queen Elizabeth
    Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick
    HMSQE
    Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary
    HMSQNLZ
    Carrier Strike Group-21
    UKCSG
    617 squadron
    Maj. Gen. Matt Holmes
    Commandant General of the Royal Marines
    Embassy London
    F-35Bs
    Royal Navy. U.K.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT