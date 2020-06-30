The 2-300th Field Artillery Battalion (FAB) of the 115th Fires Brigade conducted a live-fire exercise with their high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyo., June 30, 2020. The exercise is the culmination of their annual training in which they are required to qualify with the system every year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Bradley Archer)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767591
|VIRIN:
|200630-Z-OJ120-0289
|Filename:
|DOD_107994957
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|GUERNSEY, WY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Field artillery conducts live-fire exercise, by SPC Bradley Archer, identified by DVIDS
