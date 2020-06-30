Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field artillery conducts live-fire exercise

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Bradley Archer 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2-300th Field Artillery Battalion (FAB) of the 115th Fires Brigade conducted a live-fire exercise with their high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyo., June 30, 2020. The exercise is the culmination of their annual training in which they are required to qualify with the system every year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Bradley Archer)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 12:49
    This work, Field artillery conducts live-fire exercise, by SPC Bradley Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

