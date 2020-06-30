Field artillery conducts live-fire exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2-300th Field Artillery Battalion (FAB) of the 115th Fires Brigade conducted a live-fire exercise with their high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyo., June 30, 2020. The exercise is the culmination of their annual training in which they are required to qualify with the system every year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Bradley Archer)