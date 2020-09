video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a face-to-face meeting on Tuesday (22 September), Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg thanked Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde for Sweden’s contributions to international security and its long-standing partnership with NATO. The Secretary General also thanked Sweden for its participation in NATO exercises as well as missions in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Iraq, and for its role in championing national resilience and strengthening ties between NATO and the European Union.