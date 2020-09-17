97 AMW Chapel Feature

Did you know that the 97th Air Mobility Wing Chapel offers more than just worship services? Some of these services include bible studies, the Airman Resilience Center, a relaxation room with massage chairs and counseling with 100% confidentiality. Like active duty members, our civilian Airmen can take advantage of wing chapel services. For more information please contact the 97th AMW Chapel at (580) 481-7485.
