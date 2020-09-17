97 AMW Chapel Feature

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Did you know that the 97th Air Mobility Wing Chapel offers more than just worship services? Some of these services include bible studies, the Airman Resilience Center, a relaxation room with massage chairs and counseling with 100% confidentiality. Like active duty members, our civilian Airmen can take advantage of wing chapel services. For more information please contact the 97th AMW Chapel at (580) 481-7485.



(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)