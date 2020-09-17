Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW Refuels U.S. and Polish F-16s for Astral Knight 20 Stringer

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lexie West 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. and Polish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, fly in a formation and refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Poland during Astral Knight 20, Sept. 17, 2020. Astral Knight is a multinational exercise that aims to enhance overall coordination with allies and partner militaries during times of crisis.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 03:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767579
    VIRIN: 200917-F-QJ481-092
    Filename: DOD_108000892
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW Refuels U.S. and Polish F-16s for Astral Knight 20 Stringer, by SSgt Lexie West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    formation
    USAFE
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    ACE
    aerial refueling
    Poland
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW
    Powidz
    agile combat employment
    AstralKnight
    AstralKnight2020
    Astral Knight 2020
    AK20
    Polish air forces
    Astral Knight 20
    Polish F-16 Fighting Falcons

