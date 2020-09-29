Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Activation

Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz will be officially activated on October 1, 2020. This will be the first new Marine Corps base activated since March 1, 1952, with the commissioning of what is presently Marine Corps Logistics Base, Albany, Georgia. The Marine Corps plans to hold an activation ceremony for its newest base in spring 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew King)
