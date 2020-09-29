Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Activation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz will be officially activated on October 1, 2020. This will be the first new Marine Corps base activated since March 1, 1952, with the commissioning of what is presently Marine Corps Logistics Base, Albany, Georgia. The Marine Corps plans to hold an activation ceremony for its newest base in spring 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew King)