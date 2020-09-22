Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embassy Voting PSA 1

    11, SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jesiah Dixon, Pfc. Kevin Dunnaway and Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    TITLE:Embassy Voting PSA 1
    PRODUCTION DATE: 20200922
    RUN TIME: 00:30
    PRODUCER: SGT Jessiah Dixon
    PRODUCING UNIT: Media Bureau - Korea

    CLIENT: U.S. Embassy in Seoul
    SUMMARY: U.S. Amabassdor to Korea, Harry Harris delivers a message to promotee absentee ballot registration using FVAP.gov

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 02:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767575
    VIRIN: 200922-A-IU966-734
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108000866
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 11, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embassy Voting PSA 1, by SGT Jesiah Dixon, PFC Kevin Dunnaway and SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    voting
    ballot
    korea
    seoul
    pacific
    ambassador
    embassy
    absentee

