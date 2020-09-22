TITLE:Embassy Voting PSA 2
PRODUCTION DATE: 20200922
RUN TIME: 00:30
PRODUCER: SGT Jessiah Dixon
PRODUCING UNIT: Media Bureau - Korea
CLIENT: U.S. Embassy in Seoul
SUMMARY: U.S. Amabassdor to Korea, Harry Harris delivers a message to promotee absentee ballot registration using FVAP.gov
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 02:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767573
|VIRIN:
|200922-A-IU966-369
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108000857
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|11, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Embassy Voting PSA 2, by SGT Jesiah Dixon, PFC Kevin Dunnaway and SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT