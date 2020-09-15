Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200915-N-CJ362-0001

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Jenkins 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 received their first MQ-8C Firescout on Sept. 15 onboard Naval Station Norfolk. The Firescout is designed for ship-based and land-based autonomous systems. HSC-22 is responsible for the manning, training, and equipping personnel to operate the MH-60S Knighthawk, MQ-8B Firescout and MQ-8C Firescout. They are the first squadron on the East Coast to operate all three systems. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767570
    VIRIN: 200915-N-CJ362-0001
    Filename: DOD_107994712
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200915-N-CJ362-0001, by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC 22
    Aircraft
    Naval Aviation
    AIRLANT
    CNAL

