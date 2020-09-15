200915-N-CJ362-0001

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 received their first MQ-8C Firescout on Sept. 15 onboard Naval Station Norfolk. The Firescout is designed for ship-based and land-based autonomous systems. HSC-22 is responsible for the manning, training, and equipping personnel to operate the MH-60S Knighthawk, MQ-8B Firescout and MQ-8C Firescout. They are the first squadron on the East Coast to operate all three systems. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins)
