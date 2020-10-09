Michigan Endurance: Soldiers Finish in the Top Ten at National Guard Endurance Race

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Paul Fitzpatrick, Charlie Company Commander with the 147th Aviation Regiment, Grand Ledge, Mich.Staff Sgt. Landon Tompkins, the First Battalion liaison non-commissioned officer for the 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Detroit, Mich.1st Lt. Austin Tenelshof, an intelligence officer with the 125th Infantry Regiment, Saginaw, Mich. all competed in the National Guard Endurance Sports Program which occurred in Hastings, Nebraska. The program began with functional exercises and concluded with a 7-mile run with 10 obstacles spread throughout. The three Michiganders each placed within the top ten, qualifying them to participate in the next National Guard sponsored fitness event, scheduled for 2021.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)