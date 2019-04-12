Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bomber Task Force Europe 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.04.2019

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress lands on a flightline at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 16, 2020. The U.S. and Europe must preserve their mutual commitment and trust to each other as they face emerging forces and evolving strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2019
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767562
    VIRIN: 200916-F-IP597-1008
    Filename: DOD_107994586
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 2020, by A1C Jesse Jenny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    B-52
    USAFE
    USSTRATCOM
    USEUCOM
    Bomber
    U.S. Strategic Command
    Stratofortress
    5th Bomb Wing
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    Team Minot
    Jesse Jenny
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT