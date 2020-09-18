CE Dorm Preservation Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In Al Dhafra Air Base, theres a reasonable chance of living facilities succumbing to the hot and humid conditions during the summer. In this video, Airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron discuss some of those conditions, what they're doing to address the issues and what dorm residents can do to help prevent them.