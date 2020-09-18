CE Dorm Preservation Video

In Al Dhafra Air Base, theres a reasonable chance of living facilities succumbing to the hot and humid conditions during the summer. In this video, Airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron discuss some of those conditions, what they're doing to address the issues and what dorm residents can do to help prevent them.
