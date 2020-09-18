Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CE Dorm Preservation Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Taylor 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    In Al Dhafra Air Base, theres a reasonable chance of living facilities succumbing to the hot and humid conditions during the summer. In this video, Airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron discuss some of those conditions, what they're doing to address the issues and what dorm residents can do to help prevent them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 08:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767560
    VIRIN: 200918-F-OW851-0001
    Filename: DOD_107994564
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE Dorm Preservation Video, by TSgt Charles Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #DoD
    #AFCENT
    #USAFCENT
    #USAF
    #380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    #380AEW
    #TeamADAB
    #380ECES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT