Packers Shout Out - Lance Cpl. Kevin Wood

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Kevin Wood assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, gives a shout out to the Dallas Cowboys while conducting wildland fire fighting operations with National Interagency Fire Center personnel at Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest, Calif., Sept. 27, 2020. Approximately 250 Marines and Sailors from 7th ESB are helping fight the fire in Central California. Through U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the NIFC to respond quickly and effectively to protect people, property, and lands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Warren Peace)
|09.28.2020
|09.28.2020 20:44
|Greetings
|767557
|200928-M-YQ356-003
|DOD_108000628
|00:00:11
|CA, US
|GREEN BAY, WI, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
