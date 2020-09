Raiders Shout Out - Lance Cpl. Angel Arroyo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767556" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Angel Arroyo assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, gives a shout out to the Dallas Cowboys while conducting wildland fire fighting operations with National Interagency Fire Center personnel at Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest, Calif., Sept. 27, 2020. Approximately 250 Marines and Sailors from 7th ESB are helping fight the fire in Central California. Through U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the NIFC to respond quickly and effectively to protect people, property, and lands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Warren Peace)