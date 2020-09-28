Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raiders Shout Out - Lance Cpl. Angel Arroyo

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Warren Peace 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Angel Arroyo assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, gives a shout out to the Dallas Cowboys while conducting wildland fire fighting operations with National Interagency Fire Center personnel at Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest, Calif., Sept. 27, 2020. Approximately 250 Marines and Sailors from 7th ESB are helping fight the fire in Central California. Through U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the NIFC to respond quickly and effectively to protect people, property, and lands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Warren Peace)

    This work, Raiders Shout Out - Lance Cpl. Angel Arroyo, by GySgt Warren Peace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

