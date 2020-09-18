73 Years of the U.S. Air Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2020 marks the 73rd Anniversary of the creation of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Sep. 18, 2020. This short spot features some of the important aircraft, milestones, and people of those seven decades of service. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)