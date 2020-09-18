2020 marks the 73rd Anniversary of the creation of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Sep. 18, 2020. This short spot features some of the important aircraft, milestones, and people of those seven decades of service. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 08:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|767556
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994520
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 73 Years of the U.S. Air Force, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
