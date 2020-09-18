Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    73 Years of the U.S. Air Force

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    2020 marks the 73rd Anniversary of the creation of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Sep. 18, 2020. This short spot features some of the important aircraft, milestones, and people of those seven decades of service. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 08:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 767556
    VIRIN: 200918-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_107994520
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 73 Years of the U.S. Air Force, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    birthday
    Anniversary
    USAF
    73rd

