USARAF EECP EXERCISE

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, arrives from Aviano Air Base, Italy, at Pisa San Giusto military airport to unload equipment to be used for an early entry command post exercise held at Camp Darby in Livorno, Italy, Sept. 9, 2020. The training event was held to ensure U.S. Army Africa’s EECP rapid deployment team is ready to deploy from home station in Vicenza, Italy, and to set up and establish initial operational capability with the unit main command post within 96 hours of deployment alert.

(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)