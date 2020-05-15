Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serving During COVID-19

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman stationed at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., checks in and welcomes a new Airman to the base. This is a standard procedure in the military but has a new dynamic under the circumstances brought on by COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 17:58
    Category:
    Video ID: 767551
    VIRIN: 200515-F-XK427-859
    Filename: DOD_108000510
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving During COVID-19, by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

