An Airman stationed at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., checks in and welcomes a new Airman to the base. This is a standard procedure in the military but has a new dynamic under the circumstances brought on by COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 17:58
|Category:
|Video ID:
|767551
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-XK427-859
|Filename:
|DOD_108000510
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Serving During COVID-19, by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT