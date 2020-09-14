Hispanic Heritage Month 2020 Ep 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jose Merlos, assigned to the 654th Regional Support Group in Tacoma Washington, represents his El Salvadorian and Mexican Hispanic Heritage in a shoutout at the Area Support Group - Kuwait command headquarters, September 14, 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Each year from September 15 - October 15th the U.S. Army reflects upon and celebrates the tremendous contributions of Hispanic Americans in building our great nation. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)