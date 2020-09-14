Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month 2020 Ep 1

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jose Merlos, assigned to the 654th Regional Support Group in Tacoma Washington, represents his El Salvadorian and Mexican Hispanic Heritage in a shoutout at the Area Support Group - Kuwait command headquarters, September 14, 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Each year from September 15 - October 15th the U.S. Army reflects upon and celebrates the tremendous contributions of Hispanic Americans in building our great nation. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 06:52
    Category: Series
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 2020 Ep 1, by SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #hispanic #heritage #diversity&inclusion

