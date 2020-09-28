This is Test - Episode 4 - Daniel Osburn

"We are testing today's and the future's war-winning capabilities and we provide timely, accurate data-driven results to decision-makers."
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 17:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767550
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-LA030-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108000445
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT