    F-35 Demo Team flies at Tri-City Water Follies 2020 Air Show

    TRI-CITIES, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2020

    Video by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning ll Demo team performed at the Tri-City Water Follies Air Show in Washington State, Sept 4-6, 2020. The drive-in air show also featured the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the F-16 Viper demonstration teams.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767548
    VIRIN: 200907-F-TY205-1001
    Filename: DOD_108000434
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TRI-CITIES, WA, US 
    air show
    Viper Demo Team
    F35FET
    A10DemoTeam
    F35DemoTeam
    Tri-City
    F16DemoTeam

