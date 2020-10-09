Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARAF EECP EXERCISE

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    09.10.2020

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Africa set up an early entry command post on Camp Darby in Livorno Italy, Sept.10, 2020. The training exercise is part of USARAF’s EECP rapid deployment exercise to test the unit’s ability to deploy from home station in Vicenza, Italy, and set up and establish initial operational capability with the unit main command post within 96 hours of deployment alert.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 05:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767545
    VIRIN: 200910-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_107994337
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARAF EECP EXERCISE, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Africa
    exercise
    training
    CPX
    U.S.Army
    Camp Darby
    USARAF
    USAG
    TSAE
    EECP
    Garrison Italy
    7ATC
    LeghornArmyDepot
    RTSDsouth
    TrainingSupportActivityEurope

