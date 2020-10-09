Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Africa set up an early entry command post on Camp Darby in Livorno Italy, Sept.10, 2020. The training exercise is part of USARAF’s EECP rapid deployment exercise to test the unit’s ability to deploy from home station in Vicenza, Italy, and set up and establish initial operational capability with the unit main command post within 96 hours of deployment alert.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 05:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767545
|VIRIN:
|200910-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994337
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARAF EECP EXERCISE, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT