Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    379th EAES medical technician discusses mission, impact in CENTCOM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tanis Anderson, a medical technician assigned to the the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, sits for an interview about his unit's cohesion, mission and impact in the United States Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 12, 2020. The 379th EAES comprises a team of medical professionals who transport deployed personnel with various types and severity levels of injuries from throughout the Middle East to AUAB for transport to a higher-level care facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 05:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767542
    VIRIN: 200912-F-XF897-1002
    Filename: DOD_107994272
    Length: 00:09:49
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Hometown: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th EAES medical technician discusses mission, impact in CENTCOM, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    transport
    Illinois
    aeromedical
    AFCENT
    Scott AFB
    TRANSCOM
    air force
    mission
    379AEW
    grand slam wing
    AUAB
    9AF
    379EAES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT