138FW adapts to COVID-19 protocols

2nd Lt. Valerie Pickett, 138th Logistics Readiness Squadron operations officer, speaks about the on-base precautions and operations during the Coronavirus pandemic, Sep. 9, 2020, at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma. Pickett facilitates the COVID-19 Working Group here on base, which discusses actions to take in response against the pandemic. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Allen Tyler)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 16:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767542
|VIRIN:
|200909-Z-YQ313-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108000422
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
