138FW adapts to COVID-19 protocols

2nd Lt. Valerie Pickett, 138th Logistics Readiness Squadron operations officer, speaks about the on-base precautions and operations during the Coronavirus pandemic, Sep. 9, 2020, at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma. Pickett facilitates the COVID-19 Working Group here on base, which discusses actions to take in response against the pandemic. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Allen Tyler)