    138FW adapts to COVID-19 protocols

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Allen Tyler 

    138th Fighter Wing

    2nd Lt. Valerie Pickett, 138th Logistics Readiness Squadron operations officer, speaks about the on-base precautions and operations during the Coronavirus pandemic, Sep. 9, 2020, at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma. Pickett facilitates the COVID-19 Working Group here on base, which discusses actions to take in response against the pandemic. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Allen Tyler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 16:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767542
    VIRIN: 200909-Z-YQ313-1001
    Filename: DOD_108000422
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    This work, 138FW adapts to COVID-19 protocols, by A1C Allen Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

