Air Defenders, have you thought about becoming a published author in the Air Defense Artillery Journal. Share your experiences from recent deployments, training exercises, modernization, lessons learned or best practices. Submit articles to usarmy.sill.fcoe.mbx.bulletins@mail.mil.
This work, Air Defense Artillery Journal Commercial, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
