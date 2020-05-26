Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Defense Artillery Journal Commercial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Air Defenders, have you thought about becoming a published author in the Air Defense Artillery Journal. Share your experiences from recent deployments, training exercises, modernization, lessons learned or best practices. Submit articles to usarmy.sill.fcoe.mbx.bulletins@mail.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767538
    VIRIN: 200526-A-LN300-0001
    Filename: DOD_108000317
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defense Artillery Journal Commercial, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
    Air Defense Artillery Journal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT