Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of groceries for area residents Sept. 28, 2020 at a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767536
|VIRIN:
|200928-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108000286
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
