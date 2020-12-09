Senior Master Sgt. Adam Willemssen, the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron superintendent and first sergeant deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, sits for an interview about his unit's mission and impact in the United States Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 12, 2020. The 379th EAES comprises a team of medical professionals who transport deployed personnel with various types and severity levels of injuries from throughout the Middle East to AUAB for transport to a higher-level care facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 05:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767536
|VIRIN:
|200912-F-XF897-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994266
|Length:
|00:11:30
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 379th EAES Superintendent discusses mission, impact in CENTCOM, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT