379th EAES Superintendent discusses mission, impact in CENTCOM

Senior Master Sgt. Adam Willemssen, the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron superintendent and first sergeant deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, sits for an interview about his unit's mission and impact in the United States Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 12, 2020. The 379th EAES comprises a team of medical professionals who transport deployed personnel with various types and severity levels of injuries from throughout the Middle East to AUAB for transport to a higher-level care facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)