    Aerospace Propulsion

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Aerospace Propulsion is a component of back shop in the maintenance career field. In the "Hush House", technicians test run the jet engine to identify if there are any problems in order to ensure our pilots are safe in flight.

