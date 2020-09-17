Secretary of Defense Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACIFIC OCEAN - The Secretary of Defense (SECDEF), Dr. Mark T. Esper, visited USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 18. SECDEF conducted an all-hands call with junior enlisted Sailors and met with ship, strike group and air wing leaders and Sailors to learn more about the strike group's interoperability and warfighting capabilities. Vinson is currently conducting flight deck certification in preparation for future operations.