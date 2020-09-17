PACIFIC OCEAN - The Secretary of Defense (SECDEF), Dr. Mark T. Esper, visited USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 18. SECDEF conducted an all-hands call with junior enlisted Sailors and met with ship, strike group and air wing leaders and Sailors to learn more about the strike group's interoperability and warfighting capabilities. Vinson is currently conducting flight deck certification in preparation for future operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 02:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767526
|VIRIN:
|200917-N-NS098-159
|Filename:
|DOD_107994147
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Secretary of Defense Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), by PO2 John Bigbie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
