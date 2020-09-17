Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bigbie 

    USS Carl Vinson

    PACIFIC OCEAN - The Secretary of Defense (SECDEF), Dr. Mark T. Esper, visited USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 18. SECDEF conducted an all-hands call with junior enlisted Sailors and met with ship, strike group and air wing leaders and Sailors to learn more about the strike group's interoperability and warfighting capabilities. Vinson is currently conducting flight deck certification in preparation for future operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 02:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767526
    VIRIN: 200917-N-NS098-159
    Filename: DOD_107994147
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
