Beale's EOD Training

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Being an explosive ordnance disposal, or EOD, team leader is no easy task. Beale’s EOD team recently organized and underwent a unique training day that allowed Staff Sgt. Jared Basham to advance from “Team Member” to “Team Leader”. This exercise allowed their team to practice operating under stressful situations and instilled them with the necessary confidence to save lives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 14:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767526
    VIRIN: 200924-F-IH091-1001
    Filename: DOD_108000160
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    TAGS

    Beale
    EOD
    Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing

