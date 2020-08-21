Being an explosive ordnance disposal, or EOD, team leader is no easy task. Beale’s EOD team recently organized and underwent a unique training day that allowed Staff Sgt. Jared Basham to advance from “Team Member” to “Team Leader”. This exercise allowed their team to practice operating under stressful situations and instilled them with the necessary confidence to save lives.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 14:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767526
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-IH091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108000160
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Beale's EOD Training, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
