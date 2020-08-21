Beale's EOD Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767526" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Being an explosive ordnance disposal, or EOD, team leader is no easy task. Beale’s EOD team recently organized and underwent a unique training day that allowed Staff Sgt. Jared Basham to advance from “Team Member” to “Team Leader”. This exercise allowed their team to practice operating under stressful situations and instilled them with the necessary confidence to save lives.