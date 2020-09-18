Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Lesson – Too much effort

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    AFN Sasebo

    200918-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 19, 2020)
    Here is one common response in Japan that simply means, “it would be a pain in the butt”. This phrase is essentially non-negotiable too. It requires too much effort! Beware: people who use this phrase too often may achieve a lazy person’s reputation! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

