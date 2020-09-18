Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th CES heads base-wide installation excellence teams

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Civil Engineer Squadron recently launched a new initiative as part of an effort to assist with maintaining and improving the grounds around Little Rock Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767520
    VIRIN: 200918-F-DN449-0001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108000103
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th CES heads base-wide installation excellence teams, by A1C Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    AMC
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Arkansas
    19th Airlift Wing
    19 AW
    LRAFB
    Herk Nation

