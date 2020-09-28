Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - TRU Products

TRU Products, a small business in Lexington Oklahoma, has developed ballistic proof stroboscopic glasses for use in a training environment. This training enhances your sensory skills by removing milliseconds of visual information. The brain is forced to work with less, making decisions and reacting in a hyper-efficient way, strengthening eye-to-brain connectivity.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767517
|VIRIN:
|200928-F-WY291-1140
|PIN:
|1140
|Filename:
|DOD_108000064
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT