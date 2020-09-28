Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - TRU Products

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TRU Products, a small business in Lexington Oklahoma, has developed ballistic proof stroboscopic glasses for use in a training environment. This training enhances your sensory skills by removing milliseconds of visual information. The brain is forced to work with less, making decisions and reacting in a hyper-efficient way, strengthening eye-to-brain connectivity.