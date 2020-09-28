Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - TRU Products

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    TRU Products, a small business in Lexington Oklahoma, has developed ballistic proof stroboscopic glasses for use in a training environment. This training enhances your sensory skills by removing milliseconds of visual information. The brain is forced to work with less, making decisions and reacting in a hyper-efficient way, strengthening eye-to-brain connectivity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767517
    VIRIN: 200928-F-WY291-1140
    PIN: 1140
    Filename: DOD_108000064
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US
