Update on Ohio National Guard Food Bank support mission and personnel transition
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767514
|VIRIN:
|200901-A-RV059-048
|Filename:
|DOD_108000051
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard COVID-19 Overall Food Bank Update, by SFC Thomas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT