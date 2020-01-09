Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ohio National Guard COVID-19 Overall Food Bank Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Vega 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    Update on Ohio National Guard Food Bank support mission and personnel transition

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767514
    VIRIN: 200901-A-RV059-048
    Filename: DOD_108000051
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard COVID-19 Overall Food Bank Update, by SFC Thomas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT