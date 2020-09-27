Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Laura: 5,000th Blue Roof Installed

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Thristy days after Hurricane Laura raveged southwest Louisiana, the 5,000th blu roof was installed by the U.S, Army Corps of Engineers. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The program provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. Col. Zachary Miller, USACE-Memphis District, who is serving as the hurricane response commander talks about the milestone.

    This work, Hurricane Laura: 5,000th Blue Roof Installed, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    USACE
    Memphis
    FEMA
    milestone
    5000
    blue roof
    Hurricane Laura
    disaster recvoery

