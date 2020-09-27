Hurricane Laura: 5,000th Blue Roof Installed

Thristy days after Hurricane Laura raveged southwest Louisiana, the 5,000th blu roof was installed by the U.S, Army Corps of Engineers. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The program provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. Col. Zachary Miller, USACE-Memphis District, who is serving as the hurricane response commander talks about the milestone.
