Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman near Cold Bay, Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard medevaced a 40-year-old fisherman with a back injury from fishing vessel Atlantico 40 miles west of Cold Bay, Alaska, Sept. 16, 2020. An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the injured man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services in Cold Bay for further transport to Anchorage. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767513
    VIRIN: 200916-G-G0021-001
    Filename: DOD_107994032
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman near Cold Bay, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Air Station Kodiak
    MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
    Coast Guard
    Cold Bay
    Fishing Vessel Atlantico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT