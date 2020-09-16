Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman near Cold Bay, Alaska

The Coast Guard medevaced a 40-year-old fisherman with a back injury from fishing vessel Atlantico 40 miles west of Cold Bay, Alaska, Sept. 16, 2020. An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the injured man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services in Cold Bay for further transport to Anchorage. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 20:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767513
|VIRIN:
|200916-G-G0021-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994032
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|AK, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
