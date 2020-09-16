Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-16D Fighting Falcon Incentive Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Top performers were selected to fly in the back of an F-16D Fighting Falcon during Exercise Savannah Shift Sept. 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather Leveille)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767512
    VIRIN: 200916-F-FG548-4001
    PIN: 951753
    Filename: DOD_108000044
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SAVANNAH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16D Fighting Falcon Incentive Flight, by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    pilot
    flight
    top performer
    savannahshift
    F-16DFightingFalcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT