Top performers were selected to fly in the back of an F-16D Fighting Falcon during Exercise Savannah Shift Sept. 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather Leveille)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767512
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-FG548-4001
|PIN:
|951753
|Filename:
|DOD_108000044
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|SAVANNAH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-16D Fighting Falcon Incentive Flight, by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT