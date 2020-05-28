Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron repurposed old scrap metal to make a hydraulic rebuild table. This initiative and innovation not only saves the Wing money, but also saves the squadron on time to return vehicles back to the customer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767510
    VIRIN: 200528-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_108000041
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hydraulic Rebuild Table, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

