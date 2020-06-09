Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Soldiers Compete for German Award

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers recently took part in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held in the Central Command Area of Responsibility on Sep. 5-6, 2020. The event was made up of physically and mentally challenging tasks in order to win the GAFPB award. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767508
    VIRIN: 200906-Z-IP781-974
    Filename: DOD_108000022
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Compete for German Award, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HOOAH
    TFS
    USA
    Army
    National Guard
    German Army
    42nd
    GAFPB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT