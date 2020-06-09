U.S. Army Soldiers recently took part in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held in the Central Command Area of Responsibility on Sep. 5-6, 2020. The event was made up of physically and mentally challenging tasks in order to win the GAFPB award. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
This work, U.S. Soldiers Compete for German Award, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
