Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Police Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    This week we acknowledge and thank our Security Forces members and local police officers for Police Week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 13:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767507
    VIRIN: 200506-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_108000021
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    dedication
    forces
    week
    police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT