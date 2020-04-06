A video highlighting our Airmen at Seymour Johnson adapting and overcoming changes due to COVID-19. Adapting and overcoming these changes to keep our Fighters in the air and to keep the mission going was nothing short of impressive, and we wanted to highlight everyone for their hard work and dedication.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 13:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767505
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-XN600-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108000001
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID Highlight, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
