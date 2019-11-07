Military vehicles belonging to the 1158th Transportation Company of the Wisconsin National Guard being loaded on rail cars at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The company is shipping the equipment to Fort Hood, Texas, to be a part of a large exercise later in the year. The rail loading was completed by 1158th Soldiers and employees with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division.
Date Taken:
|07.11.2019
Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 12:51
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|767504
VIRIN:
|190711-A-VQ984-1001
Filename:
|DOD_107999997
Length:
|00:09:22
Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rail Operations, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
