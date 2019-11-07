Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rail Operations

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2019

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Military vehicles belonging to the 1158th Transportation Company of the Wisconsin National Guard being loaded on rail cars at Fort McCoy, Wis.
    The company is shipping the equipment to Fort Hood, Texas, to be a part of a large exercise later in the year. The rail loading was completed by 1158th Soldiers and employees with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2019
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767504
    VIRIN: 190711-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_107999997
    Length: 00:09:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rail Operations, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    rail loading
    Fort McCoy MVI
    158th Transportation Company

