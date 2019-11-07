Rail Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767504" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military vehicles belonging to the 1158th Transportation Company of the Wisconsin National Guard being loaded on rail cars at Fort McCoy, Wis.

The company is shipping the equipment to Fort Hood, Texas, to be a part of a large exercise later in the year. The rail loading was completed by 1158th Soldiers and employees with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division.