82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers Conducts TOW/ITAS Live Fire Range

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division executed a live fire range using the Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided or TOW weapon system. This Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) provides long-range sensor and anti-armor/precision assault fire capabilities, enabling the Soldier to shape the battlefield by detecting and engaging targets at long range with Tube-Launched, Optically Tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) Missiles; or directing the employment of other weapon systems to destroy those targets. ITAS is a multipurpose weapon system, used as a reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition sensor.