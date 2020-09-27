82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers Conducts TOW/ITAS Live Fire Range

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division executed a live fire range using the Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided or TOW weapon system. This Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) provides long-range sensor and anti-armor/precision assault fire capabilities, enabling the Soldier to shape the battlefield by detecting and engaging targets at long range with Tube-Launched, Optically Tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) Missiles; or directing the employment of other weapon systems to destroy those targets. ITAS is a multipurpose weapon system, used as a reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition sensor.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 12:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, US
