    82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers Conducts TOW/ITAS Live Fire Range

    FORT BRAGG, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. anthony johnson 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division executed a live fire range using the Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided or TOW weapon system. This Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) provides long-range sensor and anti-armor/precision assault fire capabilities, enabling the Soldier to shape the battlefield by detecting and engaging targets at long range with Tube-Launched, Optically Tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) Missiles; or directing the employment of other weapon systems to destroy those targets. ITAS is a multipurpose weapon system, used as a reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition sensor.

