4CES Training

The office of emergency management from the 4th Civil Engineering Squadron completed quarterly training where they simulated a chemical attack to the base. The training is to maintain wartime skill sets and their goal is to keep the mission going.
|03.04.2020
|09.28.2020 12:37
|Video Productions
|767500
|200304-F-XN600-001
|DOD_107999969
|00:00:39
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|5
|1
|1
|0
