    4CES Training

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The office of emergency management from the 4th Civil Engineering Squadron completed quarterly training where they simulated a chemical attack to the base. The training is to maintain wartime skill sets and their goal is to keep the mission going.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767500
    VIRIN: 200304-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_107999969
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4CES Training, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    warrior
    mop
    gear
    chemical
    attack
    training
    4ces
    mopgear

