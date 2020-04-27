Hawaii Stands-up Medical Task Force for COVID-19 Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767499" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Hawaii National Guard recently stood up a Joint Medical response unit for the COVID-19 Pandemic. Task Force Medical, is comprised of traditional and full time guardsmen who are professionals in their field.



Task Force Medical was assembled quickly and began training on the specific COVID-19 tasks they may be required to perform. These tasks include, proper use of personal protective equipment, volunteer COVID-19 mapping, mortuary operations and administering the COVID-19 swab test. The training was two fold in its purpose, it insured the guardsman were prepared for the tasks and fully protected, while operating in a manner that is compliant with the CDC and Department of Health rules and guidelines.



Once Task Force Medical completed its readiness refresher training members were deployed to through-out the state to bolster medical testing and COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)