Hawaii Stands-up Medical Task Force for COVID-19 Response

The Hawaii National Guard recently stood up a Joint Medical response unit for the COVID-19 Pandemic. Task Force Medical, is comprised of traditional and full time guardsmen who are professionals in their field.
Task Force Medical was assembled quickly and began training on the specific COVID-19 tasks they may be required to perform. These tasks include, proper use of personal protective equipment, volunteer COVID-19 mapping, mortuary operations and administering the COVID-19 swab test. The training was two fold in its purpose, it insured the guardsman were prepared for the tasks and fully protected, while operating in a manner that is compliant with the CDC and Department of Health rules and guidelines.
Once Task Force Medical completed its readiness refresher training members were deployed to through-out the state to bolster medical testing and COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
