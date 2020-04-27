Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hawaii Stands-up Medical Task Force for COVID-19 Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Hawaii National Guard recently stood up a Joint Medical response unit for the COVID-19 Pandemic. Task Force Medical, is comprised of traditional and full time guardsmen who are professionals in their field.

    Task Force Medical was assembled quickly and began training on the specific COVID-19 tasks they may be required to perform. These tasks include, proper use of personal protective equipment, volunteer COVID-19 mapping, mortuary operations and administering the COVID-19 swab test. The training was two fold in its purpose, it insured the guardsman were prepared for the tasks and fully protected, while operating in a manner that is compliant with the CDC and Department of Health rules and guidelines.

    Once Task Force Medical completed its readiness refresher training members were deployed to through-out the state to bolster medical testing and COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767499
    VIRIN: 200426-Z-IX631-003
    Filename: DOD_107993836
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Stands-up Medical Task Force for COVID-19 Response, by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGUARD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT