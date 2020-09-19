Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: Damage and pollution assessments in Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    B-roll footage of damage and pollution assessment and cleanup near Joe Patti's Marina in Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 19, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767490
    VIRIN: 200919-G-CZ043-1478
    Filename: DOD_107999801
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Damage and pollution assessments in Pensacola, by PO1 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hurricane
    uscg
    district eight
    pensacola
    response
    pollution
    damage assessment
    florida
    coast guard
    dhs
    military
    department of homeland security
    sally
    hurricane sally

