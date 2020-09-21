Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Hurricane Sally Relief Efforts 2020

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    200920-N-KK394-2001
    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 20, 2020) - Civilians assigned to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast (NAVFAC SE) Contingency Engineering Response Team (CERT) assess damage at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola after Hurricane Sally brought heavy rain, damaging winds, and coastal surge to NAS Pensacola on Sept. 16. Personnel at NAS Pensacola are assessing the damage and working with Navy Region Southeast and Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to begin the work of restoring the base to full mission capability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767483
    VIRIN: 200920-N-KK394-2001
    Filename: DOD_107999682
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Hurricane Sally Relief Efforts 2020, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Pensacola
    Florida
    US Navy
    Gulf Coast
    CERT
    NASP
    NAVFAC SE
    Hurricane Sally

