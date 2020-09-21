NAS Pensacola Hurricane Sally Relief Efforts 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 20, 2020) - Civilians assigned to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast (NAVFAC SE) Contingency Engineering Response Team (CERT) assess damage at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola after Hurricane Sally brought heavy rain, damaging winds, and coastal surge to NAS Pensacola on Sept. 16. Personnel at NAS Pensacola are assessing the damage and working with Navy Region Southeast and Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to begin the work of restoring the base to full mission capability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)